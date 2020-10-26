The energy company has invested €33 million in UK-based electrolyzer maker ITM and has started a cooperation with the Italian railway operator to test joint hydrogen solutions for transport.Italian energy company Snam has agreed to invest €33 million in U.K.-based electrolyzer manufacturer ITM Power Plc. Through this operation, which was implemented through a £150 million (€165 million) capital increase open to several institutional investors and the company's shareholders, Snam has acquired an unspecified minority stake in ITM Power. Snam hopes to gain technical skills in the hydrogen sector, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...