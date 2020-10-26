Covid-19 rescue measures such as delaying electricity bill payments pile added pressure onto energy companies already hit by pandemic-related falls in demand in a continent which a new study suggests is too dependent on donor aid for the development of renewables.The majority of African governments are not doing enough to drive renewables deployment and strengthen their clean energy sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 energy sector response in Africa: A review of preliminary government interventions study by the Pan African University, said only Kenya, Nigeria and Burkina Faso had ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...