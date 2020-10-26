Den 26 augusti 2020 gavs aktierna i HiQ International AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Triton Fond V, genom Trisall AB ("Trisall"), till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 23 oktober 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Trisall uppnått kontroll över mer än 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget och påkallat tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier samt att Bolaget, på begäran av Trisall, beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Samma dag mottog Nasdaq Stockholm AB en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om att dess aktier ska avnoteras. Mot ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i HiQ International AB (HIQ, ISIN-kod SE0012454619, orderboks-ID 3540). On August 26, 2020, the shares in HiQ International AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Triton Fond V, through Trisall AB ("Trisall"), to the shareholders in the Company. On October 23, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that Trisall had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company and initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares and that the Company, at the request of Trisall, had resolved to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On the same day, Nasdaq Stockholm AB received such a delisting application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares of HiQ International AB (HIQ, ISIN code SE0012454619, order book ID 3540). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB