Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Kurschance in dieser Woche: Jetzt den größten Markt direkt vor den Füßen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB6R ISIN: CA7481401007 Ticker-Symbol: YXEP 
Stuttgart
26.10.20
11:05 Uhr
0,128 Euro
-0,003
-2,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.10.2020 | 12:08
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Appoints Robert P. Boisjoli as Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSX.V:QPM, OTCQB:CJCFF, FSE:YXEP) ("QPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment Robert P. "Bob" Boisjoli as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. He succeeds Nathalie Laurin. Mr. Boisjoli is Managing Director of Atwater Financial Group ("Atwater") and a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of operational and advisory experience, including in the mining sector. He is the founder of two companies, sits on the boards of directors of public and private companies where he is also the audit committee chairman, and is a board member of various non-profit organizations."

"We are very pleased to welcome Robert to our team. His experience and industry knowledge will be a significant asset to QPM. We to take this opportunity to thank Nathalie for her tremendous dedication and loyal service since the creation of the Company." stated Normand Champigny,
Chief Executive Officer of QPM.

The Company has granted to Mr. Boisjoli stock options (the "Options") exercisable into an aggregate of 150,000 shares of QPM. In addition 85,000 Options have been granted to two consultants working with M. Boisjoli at Atwater. The Options have an exercise price of $0.23 per share exercisable within a five-year period.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

For more information, please contact:
Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/612207/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Appoints-Robert-P-Boisjoli-as-Chief-Financial-Officer

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.