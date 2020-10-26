ACL Digital partners with Workplace from Facebook to revolutionize enterprise-wide communications

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, a market leader in design-led Digital Experience, Product Innovation, Solutions and Consulting offerings, today announced partnership with Workplace from Facebook, a modern convergent enterprise collaboration platform. This partnership enables ACL Digital to leverage the market leading Workplace product to empower its customers with the capabilities to digitize their enterprises.

As the companies across the globe are undergoing an immediate and unplanned shift to remote work, there has emerged an urgent need to strengthen enterprise communications and connect people even when they are geographically apart. ACL Digital partners with Facebook to bring the future of the workplace to organizations with a modern, convergent enterprise social communication platform that supports in-the-moment conversations, content sharing, live video townhalls, and chats leading to a digitized work culture.

"We are excited to partner with Facebook to leverage the constantly evolving Workplace platform and empower our customers' global digital workforce. ACL Digital with Workplace can strengthen company-wide communications and culture with disparate security and seamless integrations. In this digital-first era, Workplace from Facebook can lower the disruption caused to business operations due to these challenging and uncertain times by keeping people connected wherever they are." said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital.

Era Sahni, Workplace's Global Head of Channel Partnerships says, "Workplace from Facebook is excited to partner with ACL Digital. ACL Digital's strong technical and consulting capabilities combined with the Workplace from Facebook platform will allow even more organizations to connect their people and improve their digital employee experience. We look forward to celebrating the impact of our partnership in the North America market."

The Workplace platform is built on a design system that is familiar to billions of people around the world, and can redefine and revolutionize enterprise communications by transforming the way employees work in this rapidly changing digital landscape.

Talking about this strategic partnership with Facebook, Sandeep Gandhi, Sales Director- ACL Digital, remarked, "ACL Digital's partnership with Workplace from Facebook; combined with our technology consulting and system integration capabilities, is a major step forward towards helping our customers accelerate and intensify their digital journey."

