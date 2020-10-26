Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Kurschance in dieser Woche: Jetzt den größten Markt direkt vor den Füßen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 879100 ISIN: US4364401012 Ticker-Symbol: HO1 
Tradegate
22.10.20
09:30 Uhr
55,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,79 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLOGIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,5057,0014:05
56,5057,0013:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOLOGIC
HOLOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOLOGIC INC55,00-1,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.