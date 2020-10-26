Practitioners, technologists, and thought leaders come together online throughout the week to define the next level of digital transformation in the tax and accounting professions

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting kicked off the CCH Forward Together (CCHFT20) virtual user conference, a premier educational and peer networking event for tax and accounting professionals in North America. Over the course of five days, practitioners from firms across the United States and Canada will participate in dozens of virtual keynotes, online networking events, and topical sessions designed to define the next level of innovation across the accounting profession. Together, they will help address the challenges posed by the new work environment, learn how to take advantage of digital transformation to modernize their practices, and gain insights on how to turn today's rapid pace of complex legislative and regulatory change into growth opportunities.

"While this year's virtual conference format may be different, it is without any doubt the perfect venue to talk about the profession's priorities, to discuss with our customers how we can better align and help accelerate their growth, and to get their invaluable insights about where we go next together," said Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. "By meeting online this year we aren't limited by a physical space and we are thrilled to be hosting our largest audience yet with almost a third of the participants being first-time attendees."

The CCH Forward Together virtual conference features an exciting roster of distinguished keynote speakers. Simon Sinek, a world-renowned author, speaker, and an adjunct staff member of the RAND Corporation, will share his unconventional and innovative views on business and leadership. Sunita Lough, Deputy Commissioner for Services and Enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), will speak about her recent work on making it easier for tax professionals and individuals to interact with the IRS, especially during the current pandemic.

Jason Marx will open CCHFT20 with his remarks on the unprecedented transformation that firms have been adapting to this year as many things changed very rapidly for them and their clients from the work from home shift to tax deadlines changing to July, and to virtual engagements for firms and their clients. He will also discuss findings from the 14th annual study of the profession, including a key fact that 80% of surveyed firms indicated that the advancements in technology are making it easier to address these key challenges.

By participating in the CCH Forward Together virtual online conference, tax and accounting professionals have the opportunity to interact with and learn from some of the top tax accounting practitioners, technologists, and thought leaders in the profession. Attendees can earn up to 25 CPE credits during a wide range of over 60 interactive online sessions, including the eagerly anticipated:

A Fireside Chat with Bob Dohrer (AICPA Chief Auditor). Discussion on how auditors are affected by the recent Auditing Standards Board (ASB) standards and active agendas



Discussion on how auditors are affected by the recent Auditing Standards Board (ASB) standards and active agendas Best Practices for Data Gathering. Practical tips and best-practices for maintaining productivity when sourcing client tax data during the COVID-19 social distancing measures



Practical tips and best-practices for maintaining productivity when sourcing client tax data during the COVID-19 social distancing measures COVID-19 Tax Changes Affecting Individuals. Detailed analysis of COVID-19 legislative changes pertaining to individuals with emphasis on due diligence and planning



Detailed analysis of COVID-19 legislative changes pertaining to individuals with emphasis on due diligence and planning Virtual Office Technology Best Practices. Discussion on best practices, tips, and tricks when using technology to support the growing demand of a flexible work environment



Discussion on best practices, tips, and tricks when using technology to support the growing demand of a flexible work environment What's New with Tax. Overview of enhancements in the award-winning CCH ProSystem fx Tax and CCH Axcess Tax compliance solutions ahead of 2020 tax return filing season

About CCH Forward Together Virtual Conference

By participating in the CCH Forward Together virtual online conference, tax and accounting professionals have the opportunity to interact with and learn from some of the top tax accounting practitioners, technologists, and thought leaders in the profession, earning up to 25 CPE credits during a wide range of interactive online sessions. In addition, attendees will experience virtual product demonstrations and discussions featuring the latest technology solutions from Wolters Kluwer. Some of the products on display this year will include new enhancements to the award-winning CCH Axcess and CCH ProSystem fx platforms, including the CCH Axcess Client Collaboration and CCH ProSystem fx Engagement solutions, the ATX and Taxwise solutions, the CCH iFirm suite of solutions for Canadian professionals, and the CCH SureTax and CCH Sales Tax Office sales and use tax management solutions for corporate tax accounting departments.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005245/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Marisa Westcott

212-771-0853

Marisa.Westcott@wolterskluwer.com