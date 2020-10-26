Vertua is a milestone towards carbon-neutral construction becoming a reality.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) announced today that Vertua, its first-ever net-zero carbon concrete, will soon be available in its major markets worldwide after a successful launch in Europe.

Vertua, a family of products that ranges from low carbon to the first net-zero CO2 concrete in the market, places CEMEX at the forefront of the building materials industry's efforts to mitigate climate change.

"We believe that climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time, and we are committed to doing our part to address it. Vertua is clear evidence that we can transition to a carbon-neutral economy, where concrete is an essential component in the development of climate-friendly urban projects, sustainable buildings, and resilient infrastructure," said Fernando A. Gonzalez, CEO of CEMEX.

Customers in several European countries are using Vertua in flagship infrastructure projects and many climate-friendly building projects, reducing their construction CO2 footprint significantly.

Vertua net-zero carbon concrete is possible due to an innovative geopolymer binder solution created by CEMEX's Research and Development Center in Switzerland. This solution has a reduced carbon footprint of up to 70% without sacrificing performance. The compensation of the remaining CO2 is achieved by participating in reforestation projects, among other initiatives.

Early this year, CEMEX announced its Climate Action strategy, defining a global target of a 35% reduction of CO2 emissions per ton of cementitious products by 2030. Additionally, it is the industry's first company to target a CO2 reduction in its European operations of at least 55% by 2030. To complement this strategy with a longer-term vision, CEMEX also established an ambition to deliver net-zero CO2 in all its concretes globally by 2050.

