Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; "Spectrum Brands" or the "Company"), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today the acquisition of Armitage Pet Care Ltd. ("Armitage").

Providing premium pet treats and toys throughout the U.K. and continental Europe, Armitage is a market leader and offers a full assortment of pet-aisle staples, including Good Boy dog treats, chews and toys, Meowee! cat treats and toys, Wild Bird seeds, nuts and treats, and Wafcol sensitive diets for dogs.

"We are very excited to add a market leader in dog and cat chews and treats to our highly successful and fast-growing Global Pet Care business unit. Over the last few years, Armitage has grown sales at a 17 percent compound annual rate. We expect that our global scale and resources will not only help fuel future growth of the Armitage brands within the U.K. and across continental Europe and beyond, but will also strengthen its e-commerce business. I would also like to warmly welcome the Armitage team to the Spectrum Brands family. I am confident in our ability to create tremendous value together." said David Maura, Chairman and Chief Executive Offer of Spectrum Brands.

Armitage generated over $80 million in net sales over the past twelve months, and is being acquired at a purchase price of approximately $180 million, subject to certain adjustments. Armitage joins Spectrum Brands Global Pet Care's assortment of industry-leading product lines dedicated to providing consumers with exciting, innovative solutions that simplify life with pets, including Nature's Miracle pet mess clean-up products, FURminator deShedding Tools and SmartBones rawhide-free dog chews, which already has a growing presence in the U.K. pet specialty market.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, National Hardware, Pfister, Remington, George Foreman, Russell Hobbs, Black+Decker, Tetra, Marineland, Nature's Miracle, Dingo, 8-in-1, FURminator, IAMS and Eukanuba (Europe only), Digest-eeze, Healthy-Hide, Littermaid, Spectracide, Cutter, Repel, Hot Shot, Black Flag and Liquid Fence. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands A Home Essentials Company

About Armitage Pet Care Ltd.

With a history that dates back to the late 1700s, Armitage Pet Care Ltd. prides itself on bringing pleasure to pet parents and their furry friends. The company's flexible, innovative approach and strong supply network keeps it at the forefront of treat and toy innovation as a leader in pet treats, toys and seasonal pet care across the U.K. and beyond. For more information, visit Armitage.co.uk.

