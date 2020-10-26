New shares in GreenMobility A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 October 2020. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: GreenMobility ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060817898 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 2,388,348 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 559,702 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 2,948,050 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 134 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.4 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, NORDEN CEF ApS on +45 2072 0200 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795702