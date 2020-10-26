With E-Commerce Sales Soaring, Newswire's Press Release Distribution Helps Retailers Enhance Positioning Within Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / ???Retailers of all sizes have come to realize the potential that comes with an e-commerce business model. Many outlets have gone as far as to say that e-commerce is a saving grace for the retail space, and with the success of major players such as Amazon and Shopify, it is hard to see otherwise in Q4 of 2020. Newswire's Press Release Distribution Platform presents a key opportunity for market penetration for retailers in all major industries, as the network's ability to deliver key messaging in a timely manner has provided substantial value throughout this tumultuous economic year.

Amazon Prime Day, an annual event held by the e-commerce giant that bears its name, reportedly racked up $10.4 billion worth of sales globally on Oct. 13 and 14. Amazon isn't the only leader in the space that has experienced said growth; companies like eBay, Etsy, and Overstock have all experienced accelerated growth due to the decline of countless brick-and-mortar retailers that was brought about by COVID-19.

Newswire's Press Release Distribution Platform provides both regional and international distribution services to help retailers customize their targeting efforts. The simple, flexible and cost-effective platform has allowed C-suite retail executives to publish their stories on trusted news outlets and enhance overall brand awareness.

"Market penetration requires attention to detail, especially in terms of targeting," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "This is most certainly the case when launching or managing news related to an e-commerce store. Retailers need to have access to targeting tools to help them deliver their content to the right audience. This requires filters for geographic region, media outlet type, and industry, all of which are included with Newswire's platform."

Newswire's Press Release Distribution Platform helps retailers and e-commerce companies gain media exposure across a wide array of trusted media outlets. As e-commerce grows increasingly relevant for domestic and international shoppers, effective content distribution will become a vital part of strategic media and marketing communications strategies.

"The platform's ability to boost online presence through direct distribution and deliver long-term SEO value provides a solid solution when marketing to customers," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing. "Press releases allow customers to reach both media and their customers directly as companies continue to expand their own digital footprint across all available channels."

