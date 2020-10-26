NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Upgrade to OTCQB U.S. Listing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the symbol "NVGLF". Real-time quotes and market information on the Company are available at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NVGLF/quote. Clark Wilson LLP acted as the Company's sponsor.

"Listing on the OTCQB Venture is part of a growing strategy to introduce the Company to a broader investor audience and increase NV Gold's overall trading opportunities. Trading on the OTCQB will help enhance liquidity by providing our large U.S.-based shareholders and attract future investors with a more transparent and efficient trading platform," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO.

Shareholders of existing U.S. listed NV Gold shares, previously traded on the OTC Pink Open Market, will now trade on the OTCQB without any further action required by shareholders.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

NV Gold's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NVX".

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX, OTCQB: NVGLF) is a well-financed junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in North America, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, and identifying and drilling 2-3 priority projects per year. NV Gold controls multiple drill-ready projects in Nevada, and has entered into an Option Agreement on the high-grade Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, including executing a drill program at the Sandy, Slumber and Exodus Gold Projects in the Fall of 2020, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

