Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC): EHNAC Appoints Healthcare Leader as Commissioner to Governing Body

Judy Hatchett, VP, CISO of Surescripts joins 13 commissioners in expanding the reach of EHNAC's mission

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced that Judy Hatchett, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer at Surescripts has been appointed an EHNAC commissioner through 2023.

"Cyberattacks have exposed the security vulnerabilities of our nation's most trusted financial, consumer and healthcare institutions and continue to pose a serious threat. The need to demonstrate Third Party Assurance (TPA) is critical for many healthcare stakeholders as they attempt to minimize their cybersecurity risk exposure. Judy brings more than 15 years of cybersecurity experience to our Commission and her strategic guidance in these areas will be invaluable," said Lee Barrett, executive director and CEO of EHNAC. "I look forward to the great work we'll do together as we continue to help many stakeholders achieve quality and trust in healthcare information exchange through the adoption and implementation of industry standards."

Hatchett joins an EHNAC Commission comprised of an executive director, a chief operating officer and 11 healthcare industry leaders including stakeholders and consumer representatives from private and public-sector organizations.

"At a time when more providers and healthcare organizations have turned to new technologies to help with the adoption of virtual care settings or shift employees to work from home environments, the threat of breach or attack has been heightened exponentially," said Hatchett. "I look forward to working alongside this prominent group of commissioners as we collaborate on driving EHNAC's mission of ensuring organizations who handle sensitive patient information meet the highest standards of patient data privacy, security and integrity."

At Surescripts, Hatchett sets the vision, develops, plans and oversees the execution of the company's Enterprise Information and Physical Security, Business Continuity and Risk Management Programs to ensure comprehensive, high-quality and effective risk and information security management in support of business goals. Additionally, she is an active member of the FBI Minneapolis Citizens Academy Alumni, H-ISAC, the local MN Infragard chapter, and an executive board member of the MN Cloud Security Alliance chapter and Women in Cybersecurity MN. She also sits on the MN Advisory Board for Metro State University.

Prior to her role at Surescripts, Hatchett was the VP, Information Security and CISO at Fairview Health Services. She has held leadership roles overseeing global teams for governance, cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance, and identity management in both the manufacturing and retail industries.

For more information on EHNAC's Officers and Commissioners, visit the EHNAC website.



About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.



EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

