Marechale Capital Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, October 26
26 October 2020
Marechale Capital plc
("Marechale Capital" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
