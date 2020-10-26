Anzeige
26.10.2020 | 14:22
Marechale Capital Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

26 October 2020

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale Capital" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital
Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn		Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Mark Rogers		Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Novum Securities Limited (Broker)
Colin Rowbury		Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9427
