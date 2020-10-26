Citrus Water Market to Reach US$ 6.7 billion in 2028, Rising Demand for Lemon-Based Water Will Enhance Production: Future Market Insights

Citrus Water manufacturers are investing in strengthening distribution channels to retailers such as supermarkets and hypermarkets to keep up with demand during the covid-19 pandemic.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / The citrus water market reflected a growth rate of 15.2% in 2020. The closure of food services in many regions and sudden decline in demand from commercial end-users are key factors which hinders short term market prospects.

"Citrus-Water market players are ready to promote formulations of beverages with better nutritional profile. In addition, a wide range of product options is likely to boost adoption of citrus water among end- users in the long term," says the FMI report.

Citrus Water Market- Key Takeaways

Tins are gaining signification traction due to convenient packaging solutions.

Citrus water products will surpass other alternatives due to improved quality of ingredients.

North America is set to dominate the market in terms of revenue, owing to robust distribution channels.

On the basis of sales channel, modern trade and speciality stores are likely to gain more attention through the forecast period.

Citrus Water Market- Driving Factors

Use of citrus water as a fragrant in cosmetics facilitates production across the globe.

Improving lifestyles, rising disposable income, presence of e-retail stores etc. are amongst the major market driving factors.

Increased production and favorable government policies in Europe, drives the growth in this region.

Presence of leading international players and RTD beverage manufacturers, propels the market growth.

Citrus Water Market- Major Restraints

High cost of citrus water as compared to other conventional beverages, restricts market growth.

Doubts regarding efficacy and quality of the water hinders growth to a considerable extent.

COVID-19 Impact on Citrus Water Market

The lockdown measures imposed by governments during the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a significant dip in demand for citrus water products. The temporary closure of food service businesses during this period has had a major impact on the market. However, household manufacturing of citrus water remained constant giving a boost to consumption during lockdown too. Recovery will improve gradually with lockdown restrictions being eased towards 2021. Sales of functional alcohol went up by 10.3% in USA while 9.3% in UK as demand for packaged and ready-to-drink products gained demand through and after lockdown.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market are investing in the expansion of production capabilities through acquisitions and expansions. This enables them to keep up with rising demand and geographic penetration.

For example, prominent regional players are working on enhancing product launches. Key players are focusing on online sales too for a better insight and increased profit. Strengthening of distribution network remains an important strategy for the manufacturers. Key players include Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverages & Food Ltd.

Nestle, SA. Added Ready Beverage refreshes with original citrus flavours to enter international markets.

The CocaCola Company now offers AHA sparkling water with watermelon, strawberry and orange flavours to add sugar-free drinks in their portfolio.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the citrus water market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the market is covered in this study. The report offers insights on the basis of type (economic, premium), source (lemon, orange, lime etc.), distribution (direct sales, hypermarket/supermarket, club stores, discounters, grocery retailers, convenience stores, and online stores) and across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12671

