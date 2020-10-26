Anzeige
Montag, 26.10.2020
PR Newswire
26.10.2020 | 14:40
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veoneer Honored by FCA as 2019 Supplier of the Year

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), was named FCA Electrical Supplier of the Year during the virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards program held on October 23, 2020. The FCA Supplier of the Year awards recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative and quality products and services.

"We are honored to be recognized by FCA North America as the 2019 FCA Electrical Supplier of the Year award," said says Jan Carlson, Veoneer's Chairman, President and CEO. "We value our partnership with FCA and look forward to our continued collaboration producing some of the most innovative cars on the road while bringing new levels safest and convenience to drivers and occupants across the globe."

During the program, FCA recognized 31 supplier partners across a total of 19 categories.

"The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level," said Martin Horneck, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA - North America. "These are the 'best of the best' in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success."

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's 2019 supplier scorecard performance - a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty - and input from FCA senior leadership.

For more information please contact:
Thomas Jönsson, EVP Communications & IR, tel +46 (0)8 527 762 27
Ray Pekar, VP Investor Relations, tel +1 (248) 794-4537

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,400 employees in 12 countries. In 2019, sales amounted to $1.9 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/veoneer-honored-by-fca-as-2019-supplier-of-the-year,c3225567

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17380/3225567/1326098.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/veoneer/i/fca-north-america-supplier-of-the-year-trophy,c2843356

FCA North America Supplier of the Year Trophy

