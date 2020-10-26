FactMR: Microdermabrasion Devices Market will Witness Rapid Growth in Asia Pacific: Fact.MR

The growing popularity of home-use microdermabrasion devices due to technological progressions will be catalyzing market growth.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / The global microdermabrasion devices market is scheduled to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the assessment period (2020-2030). Owing to its non-invasive techniques, microdermabrasion devices has become a foremost growth-promoting aspect for the global market.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the market, but the Fact.MR reports states that in the long-term increase in several aesthetic procedures worldwide will prompt market growth.

"Technological developments and social media popularity of microdermabrasion devices are major aspects driving the market's growth." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market - Key Takeaways

Based on the product, the capital equipment will remain dominant among other segments, holding more than 60% of the market share during 2020-2030.

The anti-aging segment is likely to account for 28% of the overall market share due to an increase in the dilapidated population and growing awareness of such procedures worldwide.

Hospitals are touted to be the front runner among other end users throughout the assessment period.

Diamond microdermabrasion technology promises to be the fastest-growing segment during 2020-2030.

The Asia Pacific to foresee rapid growth pace in the upcoming years with a growing population and high prevalence of skin disorders or diseases.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market - Drivers

A growing number of skin conditions and awareness concerning aesthetic procedures are anticipated to maintain a positive trend throughout the forecasted period.

Rising social media presence and globalization will embark on a positive growth trajectory in the global market.

Rising investments by prominent players are anticipated to skyrocket the growth of the market.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market - Constraints

Complications such as eye irritation, bruising, swelling, petechiae, redness, and tenderness can impact the sales of microdermabrasion devices.

The higher cost associated with the procedures and additional cost of supplements necessitated after the procedures can influence the market growth.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market - Competition Landscape

Key players identified in the global microdermabrasion devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Allergan PLC, Silhouet-Tone, Altair Instruments, Skin for Life, Dermaglow, and Viora. The companies are engaged in organic growth strategies and have an extensive scope of products concerning microdermabrasion and other skincare procedures.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The microdermabrasion devices market has been significantly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has lowered the growth by lesser demand and supply, across the world. This has increased competition in the market that has paved the way for further technological progressions in microdermabrasion devices.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Microdermabrasion Devices market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of type (capital equipment and accessories), end user (hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others), technology (crystal microdermabrasion, diamond microdermabrasion, and others), and application (acne & scars, anti-aging, photo damage, hyperpigmentation, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

