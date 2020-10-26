Demand for Organic Citrus Pulp Rising: Future Market Insights Study

Growing demand for natural and free-form ingredients coupled with rising health consciousness are leading to extensive use of citrus pulps.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The citrus-pulp-market is poised to grow steadily in between 2020 and 2027. Improved packaging technology and storage features are contributing to the market growth. Consumers are relying on healthy food habits, and it is likely demand will grow in 2020 at a steady clip.

"Investment is largely noticed in organically cultivated, all-natural and gluten free products with attractive packaging solutions. Leading players are collaborating with product manufacturers for a better insight so as to strengthen their regional market scenario," states the FMI Analyst.

Citrus Pulps Market - Important Takeaways

Use of plant-based end products in pharmacy applications will continue to create opportunities

Demand from bakery industry driving revenues

Organic citrus pulp is gaining significant traction as consumers are avoiding synthetic ingredients.

China and India are set to present lucrative growth opportunities due to rising investments in food industry.

Citrus Pulps Market - Driving Factors

Innumerable use of citrus pulps as a flavouring agent in making cakes, biscuits, functional food and as a fragrant in cosmetics bolsters the demand for it.

Rising preference plant-based drugs in pharmaceuticals and inclination towards a healthier lifestyle are bringing about a steady market growth.

Use of citrus pulps as a preservative to enhance shelf-life is one of the major market drivers.

Owing to rising income, shifting life-style, urbanization and rising disposable income we see a growth in demand in developing economies like India and China.

Citrus Pulps Market - Key Restraints

Lack of standardization in regulations with organic cultivation is causing a major loss.

Fluctuating price structure is hampering market growth to a great extent.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Food retailers and manufacturers have witnessed significant loss in these unprecedented times. Advanced technology and improving consumer behaviours are boosting market growth now. Personal care and pharmaceuticals will witness a bolstering demand for pulps due to shifting preferences towards plant-based products. US is anticipated to take almost 3 years to reach pre-pandemic levels. USA is an important market for Spanish Citrus but strict government regulations reduced the agriculture levels too while slower trade in Europe declined the production by 10,000 tons.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market includes Cargill Corp., Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A., E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Fiberstar Inc., Citromax S.A.C.I., CP Kelco U.S. Inc., Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Firmenich SA

All of these leading players work on building collaborations with major manufacturers to magnify their production capacity. They have introduced all-nature, non-GMO products to facilitate consumption.

For instance, CP Kelco introduced Genu brand of pectin, which aimed towards shelf-stable beverage manufacturing's.

Another example is of DuPont De Nemours and Company, that unveiled Grindsted Pectin to reduce sugar in jams, ice creams etc., which worked as a substitute for sucrose solutions.

Fibrestar.Inc. introduced non-allergic products comprising of soluble fibre and protein.

More on the report

FMI's analysis presents segmentation on the basis of end-use (bakery, meat, poultry, cosmetics, sauces, snacks etc.), form (organic, conventional), source (lime, lemon, orange etc.) and region (North America, Europe, South Asia, and East Asia)

