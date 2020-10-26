DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 26-Oct-2020 / 13:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 October 2020 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend of 0.71 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 July to 30 September 2020. The dividend will be paid on 27 November 2020 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6 November 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 5 November 2020. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to this dividend payment. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0207 954 9583 Kerry Higgins, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 86588 EQS News ID: 1143071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2020 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT)