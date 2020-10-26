With effect from October 27, 2020, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 06, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VRG TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015192240 Order book ID: 206293 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 27, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Venue Retail Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 16, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: VRG BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015192257 Order book ID: 206366 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB