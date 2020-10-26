Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Medspresso Launches Handcrafted Delights, CBD Infused Functional Foods

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update regarding its Medspresso brand:

The company is pleased to announce the upcoming product launch of "Handcrafted Delights" by MedspressoTM. The new line entails medical-grade organic CBD infused treats made with top-shelf natural and organic ingredients ethically sourced from across Africa.

The Company's mission these past few months was to design, formulate and bring to light, healthy and exceptional substitutes for guilty pleasures under this new sub-brand "Handcrafted Delights".

This novel brand kicks-off with a range of unique, scrumptious and healthy cookies that will do justice to the tagline "The Good Kind of Guilty". As good as coffee and cookies are together, this is just the beginning of many more CBD infused products currently under development by the "Foodicine team".

This new brand will treat you with an initial 10 moreish cookies that are listed below. Each with the common benefits like reducing pain, boosting energy, relieving stress, providing antioxidants, and improving immunity. In addition, an assortment of vegan options is available:

Matcha & white choc chip Benefits: boosts physical energy and brain function, and supports weight-loss.

Rooibos matcha & white choc chip (caffeine-free) Benefits: Bone strengthening minerals, boosts brain function and supports weight-loss.

(caffeine-free) Dark choc macaron cookie Benefits: Rich in vitamins and nutrients, lowers cholesterol and bone strengthening minerals

Chocolate crinkle cookie (Vegan) Benefits: Rich in nutrients and polyphenols that improve blood flow to the brain

(Vegan) Blueberry crinkle cookie (Vegan) Benefits: Rich in nutrients and antioxidants

(Vegan) Ginger & molasses (Vegan) Benefits: Bone strengthening minerals, immune boosting, anti-inflammatory

(Vegan) Turmeric & agave (Vegan) Benefits: Low glycemic index, immune boosting, anti-inflammatory

(Vegan) Rosewater & chamomile shortbread Benefits: Helps with sleep, reduces inflammation, mood enhancer

Cappuccino shortbread Benefits: Increases focus, boosts physical energy

Lavender & honey shortbread Benefits: Helps with sleep, relaxing, rich in nutrients



*Benefits will vary from person to person.

*Each cookie will contain 5mg of medical-grade organic CBD.

All of our Handcrafted Delights will be available for sale on the Medspresso E-Commerce website medspresso.co very soon. You may subscribe to our newsletter to get timely updates and upcoming promotions.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, its wholly-owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from addiction, mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

For further information:

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK:WUHN)

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail:info@m2bio.co

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/m2bio

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/m2bio

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Wuhan General Group, Inc./M2Bio Sciences, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612242/Medspresso-Launches-Handcrafted-Delights-CBD-Infused-Functional-Foods