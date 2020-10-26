Meyer Burger has extended its seven-year tie-up with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology by three years. They aim to achieve module-level production efficiencies of more than 24%, while also cutting costs.From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger Technology and the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM) have extended their seven-year collaborative partnership by another three years. They jointly develop new types of solar cells and modules. Their focus is on bringing new PV technologies to industrial mass production. Meyer Burger said it plans to achieve average manufacturing ...

