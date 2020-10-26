Anzeige
Montag, 26.10.2020
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Stuttgart
26.10.20
08:08 Uhr
0,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2020 | 15:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linas Agro Group: Cancellation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 16 November 2020

The Board of AB Linas Agro Group (hereinafter - the Company) decided to cancel the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company scheduled for November 16, 2020 because of the absence of the annual information of the Company.

The Company plans to provide information on the next scheduled date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on November 30, 2020 by the end of the day.

Please contact for further information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
