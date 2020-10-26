The island nation has agreed a deal with the World Bank's International Finance Corporation to develop at least 15 MW of generation capacity in a US$15 million project.State-owned utility Energy Fiji Ltd is ready to start the search for a private sector partner to develop "the largest solar project of its kind in the Pacific to date" after signing a financing agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). A press release issued by the IFC, the private sector arm of multilateral development lender the World Bank, revealed plans for a US$15 million solar project to install at least ...

