Trintech, Inc.: Trintech CEO Teresa Mackintosh Named Winner as Emerging Company CEO in 20th Annual Tech Titans Awards

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, is pleased to announce CEO Teresa Mackintosh was named the winner in the Emerging Company CEO category of the 20th annual Tech Titans. Trintech is also a finalist in the Fast Tech category.

Every year, Tech Titans recognizes outstanding technology companies and individuals in the North Texas area who are currently transforming the high-tech industry and have made significant contributions to their industries over the past year. Fast Tech Award honors the fastest growing technology companies in North Texas based on three-year revenue growth and the Emerging Company CEO recognizes executive leadership for an emerging company within the technology and communications industry.

"I am incredibly honored to receive the Emerging Company CEO award, as I view this recognition as a direct reflection of the incredible achievements my team has accomplished over the past few years," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. "In spite of this challenging time for many, I'm tremendously proud of the way the Trintech team continues to provide true partnership and support to our clients. We have not only worked to ensure our clients were able to move seamlessly to a fully remote work environment -- and capture operational efficiencies in the process -- but we worked together to ensure we, as colleagues, were supported. I am equally honored to be recognized as a part of an esteemed group of CEOs from North Texas who are leading innovative and next-generation technology solutions for many of the world's most valuable brands. It's an incredible opportunity to lead and serve this team each day."

Trintech has been driving innovation throughout the Record to Report (R2R) process for over 35 years. This year, Trintech has shown to continuously meet the global needs and requirements of leading organizations such as ABB, Albertsons, DXC Technology and Kroger who have partnered with Trintech to ensure billions of monthly transactions are recorded accurately and efficiently as well as many smaller companies, some whom we enjoy serving locally like the Dallas Cowboys. Teresa Mackintosh has been CEO of Trintech since 2016, accelerating the company's significant growth over the past four years. She has been recognized for her leadership throughout her career, including the last several years on the "Dallas 500" list,"EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018" award winner, "Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting," and the "Most Powerful Women in Accounting" list. Mackintosh is a CPA and began her career as a Tax Consultant for Price Waterhouse.

Trintech is committed to providing world-class, innovative solutions that deliver increased efficiency, real-time visibility, collaboration and control to leading organizations around the world.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

