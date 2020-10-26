Sales through E-Commerce Fuel Bulk Ingredients Market: Future Market Insights Study

Improving supply chain with regional manufacturers will extend production of bulk food ingredients.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / The bulk food ingredients market players earn a major part of the revenue from ready-to-eat food industry. As COVID-19 impacts short-term prospects, market players are readying themselves for sustained growth in the long run.

"Developing partnerships with regional government facilitates production. Strict lockdown has also prevented intra-border logistics, thereby, causing a slump," says an FMI Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12673

Bulk Food Ingredients Market - Key Highlights

Demand for ready-meals will rise while bakery products are expected to yield revenue prospects.

Asia-Pacific Market will envision increased demand while North America is likely to undergo substantial revenue growth.

By end-use, processed spices and herbs will remain lucrative categories

Rising disposable income in China and India will also contribute to prolific expansion of bulk food ingredients.

Bulk Food Ingredients Market - Driving Factors

Extending application of bulk food ingredients in bakery products like cake, bread, biscuits have surged the demand for ingredients.

Rising consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is also pushing demand for bulk foods ingredients.

Rapid urbanization and increasing demand for pre-packaged/hygienic food has helped the market witness a steady growth.

There is a need for nutrient-rich food to address malnutrition, especially in developing countries, thereby, surging demand in these regions.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12673

Bulk Food Ingredients Market - Key Restraints

Concerns regarding shelf-life of purchased ingredients might hinder market growth.

Growing demand for natural and ready-made food is rising which might reduce consumption of ready-made meals, thus acting as a hindrance.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 had reduced the demand for ready-to-eat as people are shifting towards natural and freshly-made food products. But there also exists a rise in online food supplies but UK online food segment was at 11.5% in the beginning of 2020 but started declining as time passed.

Europe is facing stiff competition as distribution channels and online food stores are facing loss thereby, contracting CAGR rate.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12673

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Foods Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Associated British Foods plc, Olam International, Ingredion Incorporated, EHL Ingredients, Wilmar International.

Companies are collaborating with regional manufacturers to expand distribution channels.

For instance, Cargill Foods Inc. has acquired Degussa's food ingredients business to become a leading provider of speciality ingredients.

Tate & Lyle has announced a re-venture with Archer Daniels Midland Company to widen product portfolio and to extend their services for European customers.

More on the report

This report presents an analysis on the basis of segments including product type (vegetable oil, sea salt, tea, coffee, dried fruits etc.), application (ready meals, frozen products, seafood, snacks, beverages etc.) and region (North America, Europe, South Asia etc.)

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2015-2019

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2020-2030

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12673

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverage Landscape

Integrated Food Ingredients Market FMI's analysis presents segmentation on the basis of type, crop type and region. The report highlights changing dynamics and trends in the seed additive market.

Textural Food Ingredients Market Find insights on additive types (amino-acids, feed-enzymes, anti-oxidants etc.), livestock (poultry, swine, aquatic) and source (plants, animals, and micro-organisms).

Food Coating Ingredients Market FMI's report highlights segmentation on the basis of form, crop, type and region. It gives a backdrop analysis, changes in market dynamics and assessment of the trajectory of the silage additives market

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bulk-food-ingredients-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/bulk-food-ingredients-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612222/Sales-through-E-Commerce-Fuel-Bulk-Ingredients-Market-Future-Market-Insights-Study