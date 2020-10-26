Auditoria.AI Announces Support for Oracle ERP Cloud Through Global Alliance with AST LLC

AST Partnership Allows Oracle ERP Cloud Clients to Leverage AI-Driven Automation from Auditoria

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / AUDITORIA.AI, a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced that Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills will now support the Oracle ERP Cloud through a strategic partnership with Applications Software Technology (AST) LLC, an award-winning, full-service enterprise solutions provider. Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills will be integrated into the Oracle ERP Cloud and as an AI-enabled RAPID ERP Solution to deliver intelligent automation to execute corporate finance business processes, accelerate the delivery of rapid financial insights, improve serviceability, and respond to customer needs.

As one of the largest boutique Oracle ERP Cloud implementation firms in North America, AST's deep experience in ERP applications and the latest Oracle applications allow Auditoria SmartFlow Skills to be a seamless addition to clients running Oracle ERP Cloud. With this integration, Auditoria's powerful SmartFlow Skills will increase the speed, accuracy, and productivity of finance teams running Oracle ERP Cloud while allowing them the ability to automate, analyze, audit, and collaborate across the modern finance organization with cutting-edge AI, Cognitive RPA, NLP, and ML technologies.

"Our partnership with Auditoria will provide our clients with increased levels of automation to further streamline back-office operations for clients using the Oracle ERP Cloud," said Shyam Kumar, Vice President, Cloud Applications and Security Services, AST. "As the pioneer in AI-driven automation and hyper-automation for Corporate Finance, Auditoria understands the importance of automating ERP to streamline repetitive tasks for finance teams. The SmartFlow Skills integration seamlessly integrates and extends Oracle ERP Cloud and will provide immense benefits to our clients."

"We are extremely pleased to be entering into the Oracle ERP Cloud market," said Rohit Gupta, CEO, and cofounder, Auditoria. "AST's deep expertise in ERP applications and support in the implementation of the SmartFlow Skills integration provides an excellent foundation for this partnership that will pay dividends. Oracle ERP Cloud customers will now be able to use our cutting-edge technology to usher in the era of the zero-touch back office by leveraging intelligent bots to automate back-office tasks in Vendor Management, Collections, Planning, Audit, and more."

With this integration, Oracle ERP Cloud customers will get the benefit of the powerful Auditoria SmartFlow Skills, with a bidirectional integration between the two platforms. Auditoria SmartFlow Skills will natively support modules inside the Oracle ERP Cloud application platform, including accounts payables, accounts receivables, general ledgers, and budgeting and planning. These updated Skills were also part of the Intelligent Automation capabilities announced earlier this year.

Auditoria provides several of the largest ERP and Finance Cloud applications with cognitive AI-driven automation for the modern finance back-office through its SmartFlow Skills, including Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, and Sage Intacct. Using robust, modern APIs, Auditoria builds on top of these industry-leading ERP Financial Applications and offers a frictionless SaaS deployment that is up and running in minutes. With Auditoria, these customers can supercharge their ERP deployments with streamlined automation, innovative recommendation analytics, and simplified audit governance.

About AST

AST is an award-winning, full-service enterprise solutions provider, guiding digital transformation for clients in the Government and Commercial Sectors for more than two decades. Clients look to AST for leadership and assistance in transforming their organizations via software solutions, process engineering, and change management. From cloud technology to legacy on-premises applications, AST's services encompass all aspects of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. AST also offers flexible Managed Services, supporting the needs of over 200 customers around the globe.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation company for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Receivables, Planning, and Audit. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytical forecasting. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance team superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

