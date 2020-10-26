Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Kurschance in dieser Woche: Jetzt den größten Markt direkt vor den Füßen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.10.2020 | 16:22
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocann International Plc - Result of AGM and Proposals

Eurocann International Plc - Result of AGM and Proposals

PR Newswire

London, October 26

26 October 2020

EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC

(To be renamed DiscovOre PLC)

("the Company")

RESULT OF AGM AND PROPOSALS

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company's name will change to DiscovOre plc and the change of name will be effective once Companies House has issued a certificate of change of name (the "Certificate"). A further announcement confirming the change of name and new Company website will be made in due course. Upon issue of the Certificate, the Company's ordinary shares, shall be traded on AQSE Growth Market under the ticker "ORE". There will be no change to the ISIN number.

The Company's Investment Strategy will change with immediate effect to include investing in companies, projects or assets that operate within, or are planning to operate within, the natural resource industry, as well as special situations that offer meaningful capital appreciation.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Eurocann International plc
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi / Conrad Windham
Telephone: 020 3778 1106

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.