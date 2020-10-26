Ricardo For Congress: A Gentleman with a Heart of Gold: Ricardo De La Fuente is a Leader for the 21st Century Who Cares About the Community

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Ricardo De La Fuente is in the final week of campaigning for Congress. During this historic campaign, unprecedented momentum has led to a surge in the final stretch polls. During a stop at a local pharmacy, one of the store clerks said: "It's nice to see a young candidate like Ricardo De La Fuente, with fresh energy, who is also a true gentleman."



Ricardo De La Fuente has been crisscrossing congressional district 27, which encompasses 13 counties. This requires a candidate with stamina and a good work ethic. At the Corpus Christi Police Officer's Association Boxing Gym, Professional boxer Ysrael Barboza, who trains Ricardo had this to say: "Ricardo De La Fuente is determined and has a fighters spirit. It will be my first time voting, and I look forward to casting my vote for him, as we need someone who will fight for us." he added: "We need to send a fighter to Washington. This election will be my first time voting, and I'm voting for Ricardo De La Fuente".

Ricardo De La Fuente decided that he needed to step up, so he donated much needed PPE supplies to election workers and other people in the community during July's runoff election. Former Chairman of the Democratic Party for Nueces County, Joseph Ramirez, said: "We appreciate Ricardo De La Fuente's generous contributions. He donated much needed PPE supplies, as well as laptops to children going back to school".

Ricardo De La Fuente's platform is centered on healthcare, small businesses, and education. Communications Director Alejandra Arango stated: "Mr. De La Fuente has a great background in business and a recognized philanthropic trajectory with which he has been able to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities fighting cancer, fighting against homelessness, and children. We need to send leaders to Washington who care about the community, and who lead with their hearts."

