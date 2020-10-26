Process Heating & Cooling Show Announces Education Program For June Event;

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / The Process Heating & Cooling Show Educational Advisory Committee has developed a stellar program featuring industry leaders who will share their knowledge and expertise with cooling and heating professional from various industries. The inaugural event is scheduled to be held Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL. For more information and access to the education program, visit www.process-heating.com/heat-cool-show/agenda.

"We thank our advisory committee led by Linda Becker, Editor of Process Heating & Process Cooling, Eric Teale, EVP of RETA and Michael Stowe, President of IHEA who assisted in the development of the program," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media. "We invite executives and engineers from the oil & gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, packaging, and plastics industries to make plans to join us to learn from thought leaders and discover new technologies and trends exclusively for the process heating and cooling sectors."

Prior to the two-day event, registered attendees will have access to two pre-event webinars. On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Michael Stowe, Senior Energy Engineer, Advanced Energy, will discuss Strategic Energy Management: Are you Ready? On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Anil Gulanikar, Director, Dag Tech Services, will discuss Improving Energy Efficiency and Safety of an Existing Ammonia Refrigeration System.

On Wednesday, June 16, the two-day conference program will kick-off featuring a dozen education sessions focused on:

Variable Speed Controls for Pumps and Chillers- Tom Stone, National Sales Manager, Industrial Markets , Thermal Care, Inc.

, Thermal Care, Inc. Benefits and Applications of Infrared Heating- Kristina McKee, Mechanical Design Engineer , Casso-Solar Technologies

, Casso-Solar Technologies The Importance of Heating and Cooling to Controlling Your Automated Fluid Dispensing System- Michael Bonner, VP - Engineering & Technology , Saint Clair Systems Inc.

, Saint Clair Systems Inc. Energy Recovery Analysis: Using the Conveyor Dryer To Dehydrate Fruits and Vegetables- Aldo De Tuoni, Senior Process Engineer , Bühler Group

, Bühler Group HTF Reclaiming Satisfies Sustainability and Budgetary Objectives- Richard Beemsterboer, Business Unit Manager - Heat Transfer Fluids , ORG Chem Group LLC

, ORG Chem Group LLC Adiabatic Cooling - Wet When You Need It, Dry When You Don't- Kenny Sloat, Regional Sales Manager , Guentner

, Guentner Heat Source Selection & Evaluation Criteria- Jason Allington, Vice President & General Manager , ASI, Division of Thermal Technologies, Inc.

, ASI, Division of Thermal Technologies, Inc. Process Applications Using Oil Free Centrifugal Compressors- Ken Koehler, Sr. Business Development Manager, Danfoss ACR, and Eddie Rodriguez, Sr. Strategic Marketing Manager, Danfoss Turbocor® Compressors

On Thursday, June 17, there will be a General Session Panel Discussion on Energy Efficiency & Management: What's Now and What's Coming. Panelists include Joseph Birschbach, Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Energy Manager, Ameren Illinois Efficiency Program via Leidos; Mark Lippi, Program Manager, Center for Advanced Research in Drying (CARD); and Michael Stowe, Senior Energy Engineer, Advanced Energy.

"I thank my colleagues Eric and Michael, for assisting in identifying the most important topics and securing the best and brightest speakers to lead these discussions. We are working with industry associations and will be announcing shortly the CEUs that will be provided with each session," said Linda Becker, Director of Education, Process Heating & Cooling Show and Editor, Process Heating and Process Cooling. "There is so much going on in our industry, we look forward to gathering in June to see the newest products and services, becoming educated by leaders in the industry, and have the ability to network."

The exhibit hall will include manufacturers displaying heat processing equipment, components, materials, and supplies as well as processing equipment used to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor, or control temperature or cool equipment to a qualified audience of buyers and users. There will also be a Learning Theater on the show floor where exhibitors can present sponsored-education sessions for the attendees. For additional information on exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.process-heating.com/heat-cool-show/become-exhibitor to connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team.

About PROCESS HEATING and PROCESS COOLING

Written for engineers, Process Heating magazine publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment for manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses only on applying, transferring, controlling, and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. www.process-heating.com

Process Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus on just industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor, or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. www.process-cooling.com

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

