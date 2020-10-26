Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Kurschance in dieser Woche: Jetzt den größten Markt direkt vor den Füßen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET8E ISIN: BE0003820371 Ticker-Symbol: 5E1 
Stuttgart
26.10.20
17:14 Uhr
12,880 Euro
-0,180
-1,38 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,86013,32018:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2020 | 17:53
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on Octobre 26, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information - reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between October 19, 2020 and October 23, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Highest price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Total (EUR)
19/10/20202,50013.258013.4613.16 33,145
20/10/20202,50012.931213.1012.86 32,328
21/10/20202,50012.795213.0012.62 31,988
22/10/20202,28112.782212.9012.70 29,156
23/10/202074513.210713.3013.14 9,842
Total10,526 12.9640 13.46 12.62 136,459

As of October 23, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 313,442 shares at an average price of EUR 14,9855, representing in total EUR 4,697,076.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 904,494 shares as of October 23, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO*
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
*representing a SRL

Attachment

  • Press release in PDF format (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b11236a7-3889-4191-81fb-757d5c70fb3a)
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.