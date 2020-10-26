DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Stakeholder Update

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Stakeholder Update 26-Oct-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Stakeholder Update - 26th October 2020* Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) *New Growth Market Rulebooks for Access and Apex Segments* Further to the consultation issued on 1st May this year which proposed a number of initiatives to strengthen and enhance the AQSE offering, we are now delighted to release rule books for final consultation for the newly created segments of our Growth Market - Access and Apex. Please see our final consultation here [1]. The new rulebooks can be found here [2] for *Access* and here [3] for *Apex*. We have also revised the *Aquis Stock Exchange trading rules* to implement the restriction on short selling proposed in the consultation paper. The updated trading rules in mark-up can be found here [4]. *Please submit your feedback to AQSEBusinessDevelopment@aquis.eu no later than 9th November 2020.* We look forward to hearing from you. With warm regards *The AQSE Team* *You can now view our latest videos here [5] (beverages sector) and here [6] (healthcare/pharmaceuticals sector).* Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 86590 EQS News ID: 1143130 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3c646122badaacf30fd37524f2f4353&application_id=1143130&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Faquis-public-files.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com%2Faqse%2Fpdfs%2FConsultations%2Foct%2FAccess%2BRuleBook%2B(v1.1)%2BOctober%2B2020.pdf&data=04%7C01%7C%7C1dccf74c121f4c1190cc08d879c22d1e%7Cb7e914d8ee8446f294c4c8df61052aff%7C0%7C0%7C637393222190485665%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=jDICkT9tDGNxPfbzAFVaqxM4VfhFWWFwcBODrHpPapg%3D&reserved=0 3: https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Faquis-public-files.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com%2Faqse%2Fpdfs%2FConsultations%2Foct%2FApex%2BRuleBook%2B(v1.1)%2B-%2BOctober%2B2020.pdf&data=04%7C01%7C%7C1dccf74c121f4c1190cc08d879c22d1e%7Cb7e914d8ee8446f294c4c8df61052aff%7C0%7C0%7C637393222190485665%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=CJ%2FeqIf7UANKmAV3b95iw11boim8%2Bv%2FnRasxZIcf37w%3D&reserved=0 4: https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Faquis-public-files.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com%2Faqse%2Fpdfs%2FConsultations%2Foct%2FTrading-Rules%2B(v1%252C1)%2B-%2BOctober%2B2020.pdf&data=04%7C01%7C%7C1dccf74c121f4c1190cc08d879c22d1e%7Cb7e914d8ee8446f294c4c8df61052aff%7C0%7C0%7C637393222190495659%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=XGBKsQ6WLhTBDxyP2%2FexVZzOflPNNPvQG0vH5I3zDDU%3D&reserved=0 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e75fa2563a9801ea6975ec34f4e91593&application_id=1143130&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d85a78dc35059ae76b8dc6cd10c1968a&application_id=1143130&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

