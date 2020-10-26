The global wafer dicing saws market size is poised to grow by USD 95.94 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The wafer dicing saws market is driven by the increase in the number of mobile devices, smart devices, and smart cards as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing need for smartphones and mobile devices has created a need for thinner and smaller semiconductors as well as various other electronic components. This leads to an increase in demand for dicing saws as there is a greater need for accuracy and to reduce wastage of materials.

Report Highlights:

The major wafer dicing saws market growth came from the pureplay foundries segment in 2019, and the segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest wafer dicing saws market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of semiconductor devices that are required for data centers, Internet of Things (IoT), and self-driving cars.

The global wafer dicing saws market is concentrated. Advanced Dicing Technologies, DISCO Corp., Dynatex International, Loadpoint Ltd., and Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this wafer dicing saws market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global wafer dicing saws market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

An increase in the Growth of Smart Cities will be a Key Market Trend

The growth of smart cities is one of the key wafer dicing saws market trends gaining traction. A smart city is an urban development plan in which a city's infrastructure is equipped and integrated with multiple information and technology solutions. For instance, the adoption of smart grid technologies, the use of IT to improve traffic, the number of Wi-Fi points enabled, and mobile application landscape are some of the criteria for designating smart cities. Such integration of technologies will increase the demand for dicing saws.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Wafer Dicing Saws Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wafer dicing saws market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wafer dicing saws market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wafer dicing saws market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wafer dicing saws market vendors

