DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Personnel
Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer
Guildford, UK, October 26, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Sanjiv Lamba to serve as the company's Chief Operating Officer effective January 1st, 2021. In this role, Mr. Lamba will be responsible for the regional operating segments of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, as well as Linde Engineering, Lincare, and certain global functions, initiatives and businesses. Mr. Lamba will report directly to Linde's CEO, Mr. Steve Angel, and relocate to Danbury, CT.
Prior to being named COO, Mr. Lamba served in several roles including EVP APAC, Head of Regional Business units - South & South East Asia and various financial roles during his 31 years with Linde.
Contact:
Anna Davies
Tel: +44 1483 244 705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
26-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1143134
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1143134 26-Oct-2020 CET/CEST