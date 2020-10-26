DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Personnel

Linde plc: Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer



26-Oct-2020 / 18:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer

Guildford, UK, October 26, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Sanjiv Lamba to serve as the company's Chief Operating Officer effective January 1st, 2021. In this role, Mr. Lamba will be responsible for the regional operating segments of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, as well as Linde Engineering, Lincare, and certain global functions, initiatives and businesses. Mr. Lamba will report directly to Linde's CEO, Mr. Steve Angel, and relocate to Danbury, CT.

Prior to being named COO, Mr. Lamba served in several roles including EVP APAC, Head of Regional Business units - South & South East Asia and various financial roles during his 31 years with Linde.









Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc

Contact:Anna DaviesTel: +44 1483 244 705Email: anna.davies@linde.com