BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 October 2020, has been set at 1.300500, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.190695 pence per share (USD dividend 5.45 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 9 November 2020 (to shareholders on the register on 9 October 2020).

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

26 October 2020