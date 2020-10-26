Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 octobre/October 26 2020) - Imagin Medical Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for every twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,917,013 common shares

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on October 26, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Imagin Medical Inc. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour chaque vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 917 013 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 26 octobre 2020. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 27 octobre/October 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 28 octobre/October 2020 Symbol/Symbole: IME NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 45250L 20 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 45250L 20 4 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 45250L105/CA45250L1058

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com