DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.10.2020 / 20:43

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Street: 5995 Mayfair Road Postal code: 44720 City: North Canton, OH

United States Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Disclosure of multiple omitted notifications for period of November 2017 to March 2019 (see 10. for details) without affecting disclosed notifications since 20 March 2019 (last published on 27 August 2020).

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Vanguard Index Funds

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 01 March 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.02 % 0.99 % 6.00 % 91917822 Previous notification 5.1304 % 0 % 5.1304 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) US2536511031 4612096 0 5.02 % 0.00 % Total 4612096 5.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 906700 0.99 % Total 906700 0.99 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Between 21.11.17 and 1.3.19 multiple notifications were omitted referring solely to various thresholds-crossings of 3% and 5% pursuant to Sec. 33 and 38 WpHG due to swaps of positions in voting rights and financial instruments and vice versa, whereas the total position (Sec. 39 WpHG) always remained between 5% and 10%. Following notifications were omitted: 4 in 2017, 17 in 2018 and 12 in 2019.

Date

26 Oct 2020

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

