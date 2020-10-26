Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com).

What: Announcement of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

When: On Thursday, November 5, 2020, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. ET. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. ET.

NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number: U.S. (877) 692-8955

International (234) 720-6979

Access Code: 4760117

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on November 5, 2020 through midnight on November 5, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (866) 207-1041 or International dial in: (402) 970-0847, Access Code: 4115619, Conference ID: A1E7763. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx (https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx) . Following the call, a replay will be available on the website.

Contact: Rick Booth



Bottomline

603-501-6270

rbooth@bottomline.com