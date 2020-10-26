Imagin Medical Announces Agenda for KOL Virtual Investor Event on October 29, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME) (OTCQB:IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol:DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") today announced the agenda for its virtual investor event taking place on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

The webcast event will feature key opinion leaders (KOLs) from major academic centers who will share insight into the current state of bladder cancer imaging and the acute need for improved methods to help reduce recurrence and mortality.

"We are pleased to have an impressive roster of KOLs discussing the shortcomings of current bladder cancer imaging technologies," said Jim Hutchens, Imagin's President and CEO. "We are looking forward to presenting how Imagin is working to address these limitations with its i/BlueTM Imaging System, which has the potential to become the new standard-of-care in bladder cancer imaging."

Imagin Medical's Virtual Investor Event Agenda (Eastern Time)

12:00 pm - Keynote speaker, Jim Hutchens, President and CEO of Imagin Medical

12:05 pm - Ashish M. Kamat, M.D., MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Alexandre Zlotta, M.D., Mt Sinai Hospital, Toronto

12:15 pm - Mehrdad Alemozaffar, M.D., Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles

12:20 pm - Ron Insana, Senior Analyst, CNBC and Financial Industry Expert

It is recommended that participants pre-register for the live KOL event here. A recording of the webcast will be available to attendees after the event and also on the Company's website at www.imaginmedical.com under "Events & Presentations."

Presenter Biographies

Dr. Ashish M. Kamat

A member of Imagin's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Kamat has been named by Expertscape as the world's top-rated expert in urinary bladder neoplasms. He has extensive experience with cystoscopic procedures, has been a principal investigator for multiple oncology and urology clinical studies for both drugs and devices, and has been involved in blue light cystoscopy studies since 2007.

Dr. Kamat is an Endowed Professor of Urologic Oncology and Cancer Research at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC); Associate Cancer Center Director, RFHNH in Mumbai, and President of International Bladder Cancer Group and International Bladder Cancer Network. He is Associate Editor for European Urology Oncology, directed the MDACC Urologic Oncology Fellowship from 2005-2016, and is an alumnus of the American Urological Association Leadership Program.

Dr. Kamat received his medical degree at the University of Bombay, India's Seth G. S. Medical College & King Edward Memorial Hospital and completed a fellowship in Urologic Oncology at the MDACC. He focuses on bladder cancer, immunotherapy and organ sparing therapies and has led several national and international studies that have been reported in high-impact journals. Dr. Kamat has more than 300 publications, is listed in 'Who's Who in Medicine' and 'Best Doctors in America', and has won the 'Compassionate Doctor Award' from patient groups.

Dr. Alexandre Zlotta

Dr. Zlotta is a Professor in the Department of Surgery (Urology) at the University of Toronto, Director of Uro-Oncology at Mount Sinai Hospital, and a surgeon at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network. He is also the Director of the University of Toronto's Uro-Oncology Fellowship Program and Director of the Bladder Cancer Research Program.

Dr. Zlotta is a Consulting Editor for European Urology, is on several international editorial boards and has served as Associate Editor to European Urology. He is a translational research scientist with an extended career in multi-institutional, international studies and has authored more than 200 scientific papers in bladder and prostate cancer. Dr. Zlotta is recognized with numerous awards, including the EAU Matula Award in 2000 and the EAU Platinum award in 2012. He received his medical degree from the Free University of Brussels, where he also completed his Urology specialization as well as his Ph.D. in Immunology.

Dr. Mehrdad Alemozaffar

Dr. Alemozaffar is a board-certified urologist and Assistant Professor of Urology at the Emory University School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and completed residencies at Harvard Medical School and Brigham And Women's Hospital in Boston. Dr. Alemozaffar is the author of 82 research publications.

Mr. Ron Insana

Mr. Insana is a contributor to CNBC and MSNBC and delivers The Market Scoreboard Report to radio stations around the country. He has written for Money magazine and USA Today and has hosted two nationally-syndicated radio programs. In addition to his work as a business journalist, Mr. Insana was the CEO of Insana Capital Partners from 2006-2008.

Mr. Insana has conducted high-profile interviews, including Presidents Clinton and Bush; Warren Buffett; George Soros; Julian Robertson; Bill Gates; Jack Welch; Steve Jobs; Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev; Jordan's Queen Rania; and top economists, analysts and global heads of state.

Mr. Insana was named one of the "Top 100 Business News Journalists of the 20th Century" and was nominated for a news and documentary Emmy for his role in NBC's coverage of 9/11. He has authored four books on Wall Street and is a highly regarded lecturer on domestic and global economics, financial markets and economic policy issues. Mr. Insana graduated with honors from California State University at Northridge.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446

