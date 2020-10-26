Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Appoints Executive Vice Presidents

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that it has appointed two of its Managing Directors to the additional position of Executive Vice President: Kyle Largent and Peter Roushdy.

Mr. Largent joined Gladstone Investment in November 2006. Prior to joining the company, he was a Vice President for National Capital, an investment bank providing M&A advisory services to small and mid-sized businesses. In 2003, Kyle served as an Associate Analyst in the Research group at Friedman Billings Ramsey. Kyle received an MBA from Georgetown University, a BSBA from the University of Tulsa, and is a CFA charterholder.



Mr. Roushdy joined Gladstone Investment in July 2011. Prior to joining the company, he was an Analyst in the Consumer & Retail Investment Banking group at Wells Fargo Securities where he focused on debt and equity capital markets origination and advisory services to clients in the retail and restaurant sectors. Mr. Roushdy earned a BA in Economics from Davidson College.

