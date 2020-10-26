Scorpio Gold Corporation: Scorpio Gold - Interest to Debenture Holders in Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment on its US$7,175,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures by the issue of common shares at $0.18 per share as announced on October 19, 2020. Having now received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company has issued a total of 2,616,666 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of $471,000 (US$357,767).
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION
Brian Lock,
Chief Executive Officer
Brian Lock
Tel: (604) 889-2543
Email: block@scorpiogold.com
Anthony Simone
Tel: (416) 881-5154
Email: ir@scorpiogold.com
Website: www.scorpiogold.com
