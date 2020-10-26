Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 26 octobre/October 2020) United Battery Metals Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to United Lithium Corp.(ULTH).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on October 28, 2020.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on October 27, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

United Battery Metals Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour United Lithium Corp. (ULTH).

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et symbole le 28 octobre 2020.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 27 octobre 2020. Les concessionnaires sont invités à saisir à nouveau leurs 3.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 28 octobre/October 2020 New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole : ULTH Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: UBM New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 910797 10 9 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 910797 10 9 0 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 909580201/CA9095802018

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com