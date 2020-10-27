Tech Mahindra Acquires Momenton and Tenzing Ltd to Bolster Capabilities in Financial Services in ANZ

Acquires 100% stake in Momenton and Tenzing ltd to enable digital capabilities, modern cloud-based architecture and transformation for customers

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions today announced strategic acquisition of Momenton, a digital enterprise technology firm, offering consultancy and implementation services, and Tenzing Limited, a technology consulting company. Tech Mahindra has acquired 100% equity in both the organizations, and together they will enable digital capabilities, modern cloud-based architecture and transformation for customers in the ANZ (Australia and New Zealand), in Financial Services and other sectors.

Vivek Agarwal, Head Corporate Development & Global Head for Healthcare and Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "The acquisition of Momenton and Tenzing Ltd, are in line with our strategy to strengthen our digital capabilities, and offer our clients end-to-end transformation services. This will significantly enhance our local presence in the markets, and the combination will create significant synergies and help in bringing next generation solutions to customers enabling them to run better, change faster and grow greater. We welcome the team of Momenton and Tenzing Ltd into the Tech Mahindra family, and look forward to creating and delivering enhanced customer experiences for our customers."

Jeff Ferdinands, Country Head - ANZ, Tech Mahindra, said, "The addition of Momenton and Tenzing Ltd will further strengthen Tech Mahindra's position in the ANZ marketplace, especially in the Financial Services sector, enabling the organization to deliver comprehensive suite of technology, stronger onsite services and enhanced customer experience. Tech Mahindra through its distributed delivery model will enable Momenton and Tenzing Ltd to amplify and deliver a wider range of services to our combined customer base."

Momenton, is a Melbourne-based digital enterprise technology firm offering consultancy and implementation services in enterprise agility, product enablement, engineering and emerging technology to clients across industries with advanced capabilities in digital engineering and cloud native architectures.

Bobby Singh, Momenton Founder, said, "This acquisition represents an important step in Momenton's growth journey. It provides our organisation and its people with extensive global reach and the ability to tap into significantly more opportunities in this fast-growing market. This acquisition will further enhance and strengthen our client relationships and enable us to expand the set of capabilities and services we currently offer by drawing on the combined experience of Momenton and Tech Mahindra. We look forward to being part of Tech Mahindra and continuing to offer innovative, agile and industry leading services to our current and future clients."

Tenzing Ltd, is a management and technology consultancy offering, business strategy, insurance core system transformation, program management, target operating model design across industries and public sector organizations.

Suri Bartlett and Chris Day, Joint Managing Directors, Tenzing Ltd, said, "Tenzing Ltd is a market leader in the delivery of management consulting and technology services to a wide range of industries in New Zealand and Australia. Joining forces with Tech Mahindra will enable Tenzing Ltd to rapidly scale up our existing service offerings and facilitate the provision of a wider range of solutions to our existing and new customers in the ANZ region. We are pleased that Tech Mahindra is expecting to leverage Tenzing's strong capabilities in the market."

The acquisitions underline Tech Mahindra's focus on digital growth, under the TechMNxt charter, which focuses on leveraging next generation technologies and solutions to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and services to address real world problems to meet the customer's evolving and dynamic needs.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion company with 124,250+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 988 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra has been recognised amongst India's 50 best companies to work for in 2020 by the Great Place to Work? Institute.

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 240,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Email: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com; media.relations@techmahindra.com

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com



Our Social Media Channels:

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/TechMahindra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tech_Mahindra

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tech-mahindra

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/techmahindra09

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320185/Tech_Mahindra_Logo.jpg