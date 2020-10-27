Campaign Writer: Datanyze Alternatives to Technographics for Selling to B2B Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / The big problem facing sales reps in any industry is the length of time it takes to find a new company to reach out to. Next, is who specifically within that company to track down the right contact person and get their email address or phone number. The time waste going back and forth between a prospect's website, professional profile, and then importing the data into your CRM, is valuable time your sales reps could be selling. Datanyze has created a solution that helps sales reps save a ton of time by putting all your sales prospecting tools in one easily accessible spot.

Datanyze is the leader in technographics for sales. Image Credit: 123RF.com / Pattanaphong Khaunkaew.

Datanyze Technographics Overview

Datanyze (datanyze.com) is a leader in technographics. Beyond technology tracking, Datanyze offers predictive analytics to score your existing sales and lead pipeline to find net-new accounts that match your best customers. A simple sales prospecting workflow and data enrichment for your CRM. Datanyze uses machine learning and proprietary methodologies to capture over 9,000 technologies that are used or implemented by more than 35 million companies globally.

Every business runs on technology, Datanyze knows who needs yours. Image Credit: Datanyze.com.

Datanyze Sales Prospecting Google Chrome Extension

There is a Datanyze Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store.

Titled "Sales Prospecting - Datanyze Insider" and listed under the "Productivity" category, Datanyze has over 212 user reviews rating it 4.1 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 30,000+ users of the Datanyze plugin. One tool to research accounts, build prospect lists and find email addresses. Integrates with CRM and sales communication platforms.

Datanyze plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

Datanyze B2B Products and Solutions

Datanyze has multiple solutions available.

Technology Tracking Insights That Drive Sales: Datanyze monitors the web and mobile technology choices of 35M companies to help you find and reach your best prospects when they are looking to buy.

Predictive Analytics for Technology Companies: Compares the technology profiles of your top customers with our database of 35M companies to surface the best prospects inside and outside your CRM.

Prospecting Simplified: It takes the average sales rep six hours to book one appointment. And most of that time is spent prospecting. Datanyze combines all prospecting tasks into one simple workflow so your sales reps can cover more accounts in less time.

Data Enrichment That Helps You Win: Powering a new era for sales and marketing teams, Datanyze is the leading CRM data enrichment company. As your prospects evolve, so should your data. Provides accurate, real-time information on 35M companies, so you always have a competitive edge.

Datanyze Can Also Be Used by a Specific Role

Sales Leaders: The company helps sales teams identify which accounts to target and provides the prospecting tools to reach them, so that activity always leads to productivity.

Marketing Leaders: The Foundation of Account-Based Marketing. To be successful with account-based marketing starts with identifying the right accounts. With more than 200 data points on 35M companies worldwide, Datanyze helps you find your target market no matter how complex.

Business Intelligence: The fuel for your business strategy. With over 100 billion raw data points, the possibilities for making your organization smarter are endless.

The Top Best Datanyze Alternatives

These are some of the top alternatives to Datanyze for sales prospecting contact finding tools for uncovering email addresses and cell phone numbers. Datanyze was also ranked along with Swordfish AI and ZoomInfo in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com)

Datanyze Review in Contact Finder

Datanyze Review in Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

Datanyze Sales Intelligence Demo Video

Video of Datanyze from YouTube channel.

Alternatively, see Datanyze's overview video directly on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6G9UHDnADQ.

