ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Completes Immutable Virus Test Result Scure Web Application.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / ITOCO INC. (OTC Pink:ITMC) has successfully developed and deployed a secure software-as-a-service (SaaS) web-based application for administering the Immutable Virus Test Result Verification System and has made it available at ImmutableTest.com.

This new development, combined with the previously announced deployment of the blockchain smart contract, demonstrates the rapid progress the company is making at commercializing this important patent-pending technology.

Key features of the web-based application include that it is available at www.ImmutableTest.com and within the www.ArgoBlock.com Platform Wallet.

enables System Administrators to add anonymized Users to the blockchain to be updated by Virus Testing Systems that are whitelisted

enables System Administrators to whitelist Virus Testing Systems to enable them to update virus test result data for users on the blockchain

provides a user interface for customers for displaying user and test result data from the blockchain as easy-to-read tables

"The ImmutableTest.com application represents an accelerated step forward in bringing this patent-pending technology to market quickly," said Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of DATANet Corp and developer of the application. "The next step in commercializing this technology is the development of the user-facing mobile application, which combines both blockchain and biometric technologies. Development has already started on this for both Android and iOS and we expect to be able to make an announcement on that shortly."

"This latest technology release demonstrates our continued commitment to commercializing our technology portfolio. This web-based application technology will form an important foundation for future releases to come." said Michael Paul, CEO of ITOCO.

About ITOCO Inc.:

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 5-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto, Canada and Nevada USA. Itoco seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market. www.itoco.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

ITOCO INC.

Michael Paul

ir@ITOCO.net

+1 (905) 829-5000

www.itoco.net

