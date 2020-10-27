Builds Upon Ten-Year Partnership with Triton to Further Propel the Audio Marketplace in Latin America

Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that Prisa Radio, the largest group of media with news, cultural and educational content in Spain and Latin America with a presence in radio, television, written press and editorials, has renewed its relationship with Triton Digital for the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its live, on-demand, and podcast audio.

Through this partnership, Prisa Radio will continue to utilize Triton's powerful suite of audio technology to support their streaming audio and podcast strategy. This includes Triton's robust audio streaming network for the delivery of its stations online, including Televisa Radio in Mexico, Caracol Radio in Colombia, Ibero Americana Radio in Chile, Continental Radio in Argentina, and Prisa Radio in Panama. In addition, Prisa will use Triton's ad server to insert targeted audio ads into their streams, as well as their programmatic audio marketplace and audio SSP to monetize their inventory through both open and private marketplace deals.

Further, Prisa Radio will continue to measure their highly engaged listening audiences using Triton's Webcast Metrics and Podcast Metrics measurement services, and will rely on Triton's enterprise podcast platform, Omny Studio, to support the creation, distribution, and promotion of its forthcoming podcast content in Colombia.

"Over the last ten years, Triton's knowledgeable team and unparalleled suite of audio technology has enabled us to meaningfully grow and expand our digital audio and podcast strategy across LATAM," said Vicent Argudo, CDO of Prisa Radio. "In addition to the flexibility and reliability that their technology provides, participating in Triton's Podcast Report has been an incredibly valuable tool in both communicating our scale and reach to advertisers, and to further understanding how our content is performing all over the world."

"We are pleased to continue to provide Prisa Radio with the best-in-class technology and support they need to deliver and monetize their audio content, and to measure their online listening audience," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "We remain committed to making it easy for Prisa to manage the distribution and monetization of their content, while understanding when, where, and how their streaming audio and podcasts are consumed by their loyal and engaged listening audiences."

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Prisa Radio

PRISA Radio is the world's largest Spanish-language radio group, with a presence in thirteen countries and excellent positioning in all major Hispanic radio markets. It is the absolute market leader in Spain, Colombia and Chile.

The company is structured around three business areas: spoken-word radio, music Radio and Podium Podcast, the podcast platform for originals of Prisa Radio with a management model that aims to revitalize radio formats, usher in technological innovation, promote the presence of content across all digital platforms and offer users new content and ways to listen to digital audio. PRISA Radio's international presence, coupled with its careful attention to local conditions, enables the exchange and sharing of resources and content among the different countries, greatly increasing the generation of value across the Group.

Thanks to the connectivity and reputation of its leading brands, PRISA Radio also throws its weight behind a wide and varied range of activities and events, including concerts, festivals, music awards, debates and conferences, all of which add value and strengthen the company's relationship with audiences.

In an ever-changing digital environment, radio has taken full advantage of new platforms, new ways of interacting and engaging with people, and mobility in order to enhance both its social role and to reach new audiences.

