Construction will soon start on the massive 460 MW Western Downs Green Power Hub in Queensland, as Neoen has achieved financial close.From pv magazine Australia French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has reached financial close on the 460 MW Western Downs Green Power Hub. The announcement comes just five months after Neoen secured a contract to sell most of the future plant's energy to Queensland government-owned renewable energy generator CleanCo. CleanCo has agreed to purchase the power output from 352 MWp of the project's 460 MWp capacity. Since selecting Nextracker's optimized bifacial ...

