A scientist familiar with First Solar's earlier efforts in CIGS makes the case for the CdTe pioneer to return to the technology.From pv magazine USA An earlier article assessed the significant capital efficiency and carbon advantages of thin-film PV over c-Si. We've also explored the malaise plaguing thin-film PV manufacturing. Although the manufacturing malaise endures, there have been significant developments worth analyzing. At approximately 33%, the theoretical efficiency limits for crystalline silicon (c-Si), cadmium telluride (CdTe) and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) photovoltaic ...

