CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.10.2020;Das Instrument RRU GB00B63H8491 ROLLS ROYCE HLDGS LS 0.20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2020

The instrument RRU GB00B63H8491 ROLLS ROYCE HLDGS LS 0.20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2020

