Legrand Data Center Solutions Announced as Finalists in Six Categories at DCS Awards 2020

CROISSY-BEAUBOURG, ILE-DE-FRANCE, Oct. 27, 2020, Raritan, Server Technologyand Starline, today announced that multiple new products from their portfolio had been shortlisted as finalists by the 2020 DCS Awards assessment panel. Winners will be determined by popular vote, with public votingopen from October 20th through to November 20th. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony Virtual Event on December 10th.



Now in its 10th year, the DCS Awards spotlight the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in the data centre arena. The awards recognize vendor achievements, and this year encompass a wider range of both facilities and information technology award categories designed to address all of the main areas of the European data centre market. The LDCS portfolio of brands has secured a ground-breaking finalist position in six categories in 2020, which include:

Data Centre Power Innovation of the Year - Starline - IR Window for Plug-In Units (https://www.starlinepower.com/busway/)

Edge Computing Innovation of the Year - Minkels - Nexpand (https://www.minkels.com/nexpand)Cabinet Platform (https://www.minkels.com/nexpand)

Data Centre ICT Networking Product of the Year - Raritan - Dominion KX IV-101 KVM-over-IP Switch (https://www.raritan.com/products/kvm-serial/kvm-over-ip-switches/4k-kvm-single-port-ip-switch)

Data Centre PDU Innovation of the Year - Server Technology - PRO3X PDU Solution (https://www.servertech.com/solutions/pro3x-pdu-solutions)

Data Centre PDU Innovation of the Year - Raritan - Xerus Technology Platform (https://www.raritan.com/xerus)

Data Centre Physical Connectivity Innovation of the Year - Minkels - Nexpand (https://www.minkels.com/nexpand)Cabinet Platform (https://www.minkels.com/nexpand)

Data Centre Physical Security Innovation of the Year - Raritan - SmartLock (https://www.raritan.com/products/power/rack-management/smartlock-door-access-control)System (https://www.raritan.com/products/power/rack-management/smartlock-door-access-control)

Data Centre Physical Security Innovation of the Year - Raritan - Secure PX Intelligent Rack PDUs (https://www.raritan.com/landing/pdu-rack-level-security)

"It's highly rewarding to consistently see our newly launched products being instantly perceived as best-in-class by both data center professionals and industry publications. Plus, this year being shortlisted in no less than 6 categories is just amazing! We're very much looking forward to the DCS Awards Ceremony", said Edwin de Boer, Sr. Marketing Manager, at LDCS.

About Legrand Data Center Solutions - Powered by Experts

Reliable, efficient and scalable data center infrastructures is what we create. With award-winning solutions from Legrand, Minkels, Raritan, Server Technology, and Starline you benefit from optimal uptime of mission-critical operations. Our teams of local product specialists design and build innovative solutions including racks and enclosures, cooling, power distribution, busbars, structured cabling, and access management to meet your unique requirements. Relied upon by thousands of organisations for over 30 years, Legrand Data Center Solutions is your global partner to count on. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40.

